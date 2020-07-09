Global  

Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul found dead after going missing

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Park Won-soon disappeared after reportedly leaving a message for his daughter, who raised the alarm.
Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

 The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his...

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a..

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul mayor and presidential hopeful, Park Won-soon, has been missing for more than a week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts

London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack. British Transport Police..

Park Won-soon, outspoken liberal mayor of Seoul, found dead

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Park Won-soon, the three-term mayor of the South Korean capital of Seoul, a fierce critic of economic inequality, and a potential...
Seoul mayor found dead after sexual harassment complaint made against him

 Seoul's outspoken mayor Park Won-soon, long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate, has been found dead, police said Friday. He was 64. A former...
Mayor of South Korea's capital found dead amid allegation of impropriety

Mayor of South Korea's capital found dead amid allegation of impropriety After a search involving hundreds of police, Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found at Mount Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal...
