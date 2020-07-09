Starbucks to require customers to wear face masks starting July 15

A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask



A Starbucks barista was publicly shamed on Facebook by a customer who refused to follow store policy and wear a mask. The 24-year-old barista, Lenin Guiterrez asked customer Amber Lynn Gilles to wear a face mask while she ordered. Gilles became irate, cursing at Guiterrez and threatening to call the police next time she was asked to wear a mask. After Gilles tried to publicly humiliate Guiterrez through a Facebook post, a GoFundMe was started for the barista.

