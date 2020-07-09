Global  

Starbucks to require customers to wear face masks starting July 15

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The policy applies to all company-owned café locations in the U.S., according to a statement by Starbucks.
 Starbucks will require customers to wear a facial covering while visiting any of its company-owned stores in the United States, starting July 15. Katie Johnston reports.

Starbucks' buy-one-get-one deal returns Thursday. Here's how to get a free drink during Happy Hour.

 From 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Starbucks customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all handcrafted beverages, grande (medium) or larger.
USATODAY.com

What stores and restaurants are open Fourth of July? Here's the list of businesses open or closed

 Costco and Trader Joe's are closed this Fourth of July but many stores and restaurants will be open including Walmart, Target, Starbucks, McDonald's.
USATODAY.com
A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask [Video]

A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask

A Starbucks barista was publicly shamed on Facebook by a customer who refused to follow store policy and wear a mask. The 24-year-old barista, Lenin Guiterrez asked customer Amber Lynn Gilles to wear a face mask while she ordered. Gilles became irate, cursing at Guiterrez and threatening to call the police next time she was asked to wear a mask. After Gilles tried to publicly humiliate Guiterrez through a Facebook post, a GoFundMe was started for the barista.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Starbucks Launches Impossible Breakfast Sandwich [Video]

Starbucks Launches Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks Launches Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published

Hillsborough EPG considering changes to mask order at Monday meeting [Video]

Hillsborough EPG considering changes to mask order at Monday meeting

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is looking at making some changes to the county's mask order, including requiring businesses to post signs and make announcements explaining when..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:37Published
Londoners flock to Soho bars & restaurants on Super Saturday [Video]

Londoners flock to Soho bars & restaurants on Super Saturday

Londoners flocked to the central London district of Soho when bars & restaurants reopened on 'Super Saturday' (July 4) as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England. Customers can be seen..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:11Published
How to Safely Celebrate July 4th During the COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

How to Safely Celebrate July 4th During the COVID-19 Pandemic

How to Safely Celebrate July 4th During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

