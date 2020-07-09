|
Starbucks to require customers to wear face masks starting July 15
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The policy applies to all company-owned café locations in the U.S., according to a statement by Starbucks.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Starbucks American multinational coffee company
Starbucks' buy-one-get-one deal returns Thursday. Here's how to get a free drink during Happy Hour.From 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Starbucks customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all handcrafted beverages, grande (medium) or larger.
USATODAY.com
What stores and restaurants are open Fourth of July? Here's the list of businesses open or closedCostco and Trader Joe's are closed this Fourth of July but many stores and restaurants will be open including Walmart, Target, Starbucks, McDonald's.
USATODAY.com
A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Starbucks Launches Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this