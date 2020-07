DNA '#BreatheIntoTheShadows': Not as #AbhishekBachchan, but this is how actor is named in opening credits https://t.co/lMugXVasnV 4 minutes ago

Akash Choure RT @pinkvilla: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's reaction to Breathe: Into The Shadows trailer - https://t.co/T… 5 minutes ago

Akash Choure RT @Spotboye: .@juniorbachchan reveals what was wifey #AishwaryaRaiBachchan’s reaction to the trailer of #Breathe: Into The Shadows! #Abhi… 5 minutes ago

Akash Choure RT @latestly: Breathe Into The Shadows: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says 'Shine On Baby' as Abhishek Bachchan Makes His Digital Debut #BreatheI… 6 minutes ago

Akash Choure RT @moviesndtv: #BreatheIntoTheShadows: @juniorbachchan's Show Gets A Shout Out From #AishwaryaRaiBachchan https://t.co/oWFTS63XW7 https://… 6 minutes ago

Amit Agarwal How to spend 3 days lockdown? Ans. Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer new web-series Breathe: Into The Sha… https://t.co/kvlKnQp685 15 minutes ago

Bollywood News Breathe Into The Shadows: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best wishes for Abhishek’s digital debut Read:… https://t.co/ymk1cMEx26 33 minutes ago