Peter Nygard files for dismissal of class-action lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted women Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard is asking the Southern District Court of New York to dismiss the claims of 52 out of 57 plaintiffs who filed a class-action lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted them. 👓 View full article

