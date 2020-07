You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ohio State will only play conference opponents in football this year, Big Ten says The Ohio State Buckeyes will only play football games against fellow Big Ten schools, the conference announced Thursday. If fall sports are able to be played,...

bizjournals 1 hour ago



Big Ten Conference will play only conference games in football, several other sports if fall seasons proceed in pandemic Big Ten Conference will play only conference games in football, several other sports if fall seasons proceed in pandemic

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games The Big Ten Conference announced Thurday it will not play nonconference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic....

Seattle Times 1 hour ago





Tweets about this