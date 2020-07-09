Global  

Kanpur shootout | Gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested

Hindu Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Dubey’s wife Richa had allegedly connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence
News video: Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana 01:35

 Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified...

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur [Video]

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur

Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a..

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..

Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed [Video]

Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed

Ujjain Police arrested main accused of Kanpur shootout history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 09. In a media brief happened here, SP of Ujjain, Manoj Kumar Singh narrated the whole incident. He said,..

Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed in encounter

 The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning. Amar, a right hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, who shot dead...
Kanpur shootout: Slain cop's letter hints at Vikas Dubey's nexus with police

 The case of a letter, purportedly written by slain circle officer Devendra Mishra (who was killed in an ambush by gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday) apparently...
How gangster Vikas Dubey reached Ujjain from Kanpur after shootout
KhabarUttarakhandKi Kanpur shootout mastermind gangster Vikas Dubey hiding near Noida, claim sources #kanpurshootout #vikasdubey… https://t.co/Smrnlevj3G 5 seconds ago

WatsTrendingNow Kanpur shootout | Gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested - https://t.co/aiN9yax0Je 2 hours ago

Avi Fernz RT @nagma_morarji: 'Not Arrested, He Has Been Saved,' Slain DSP Devendra Mishra's Relative Kamalakant Raises Q On Gangster's Detention http… 5 hours ago

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Kanpur shootout: How gangster Vikas Dubey reached Ujjain from Kanpur after shootout He is facing more than 60 criminal c… 6 hours ago

Ansari Association of U.P West RT @AansariAaquib: From Shootout in Kanpur to Arrest in MP, Here is What Happened in Gangster Vikas Dubey's Case - @MohdTariqIqbal1 https:… 6 hours ago

A DUBEY #KanpurShootout: Gangster #VikasDubey spent two days in #Noida and a night in #Kota before reaching #Ujjain. Dubey… https://t.co/iIEnvSwDif 8 hours ago

manojdhaka74 RT @htTweets: #WATCH | Gangster Vikas Dubey's mother spoke on her son's arrest. Sarla Devi said that the government will do what is appropr… 8 hours ago

Sisel Panayil Soman RT @Indsamachar: Vikas Dubey, the dreaded criminal who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, was identified by security personnel when h… 8 hours ago