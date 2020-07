Macron approves restoration of Notre Dame spire 'as it was' Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The French president’s approval follows months of often-heated debate. He had earlier vied for a 'contemporary' reconstruction of the iconic steeple, which was destroyed in a fire last year. 👓 View full article

