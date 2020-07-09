Global  
 

Robert Fuller: Hanging death of black man ruled suicide

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Robert Fuller's death sparked suspicion but investigators say he had history of mental illness.
 The death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, has been ruled a suicide., the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.

Robert Fuller’s death confirmed as a suicide, investigators say

 The victim reportedly struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts over the past year. Authorities have confirmed that the death of a 24-year-old..
Robert Fuller’s Hanging Was a Suicide, Investigation Finds

 The case was one of two hangings in California that drew scrutiny amid nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd. Both have been ruled suicides.
Attorney For Robert Fuller's Family Says No Evidence Of Hate Crime Found [Video]

Attorney For Robert Fuller's Family Says No Evidence Of Hate Crime Found

An attorney for the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall, said Friday there was no evidence found to contradict the ruling that his death..

Robert Fuller’s hanging death ruled suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander says [Video]

Robert Fuller’s hanging death ruled suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander says

Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old Black man found hanging in Palmdale last month, killed himself,, sheriff’s officials said at a Thursday news conference.

Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, who was found hanged in Palmdale [Video]

Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, who was found hanged in Palmdale

A relative of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging in a tree in Palmdale prompting outrage, was killed in a shootout with deputies, family members said.

L.A. Sheriff's, Medical Examiner Rule Robert Fuller's Death a Suicide

 The L.A. County man who was found hanged on a tree died from suicide ... according to the Medical Examiner and the Sheriff's Department. Investigators announced...
Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park...
Kim Kardashian and More Stars Demand Investigation Into Man's Apparent Hanging Death

 UPDATE: Robert Fuller's death has officially been ruled a suicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday, July 9. "Investigators have...
