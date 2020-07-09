Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
News video: Fauci: US Is 'Really Not Good' With Respect To Pandemic

Fauci: US Is 'Really Not Good' With Respect To Pandemic 00:34

 The nation's top infectious disease expert says the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the US is 'really not good.' Dr. Anthony Fauci made the remark Monday in a Facebook Live interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins. He expressed dismay over people congregating in...

Fauci says states need to address problems with COVID-19 response: 'If you don't admit it, you can't correct it'

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "what we're seeing is exponential growth."
Fauci "cautiously optimistic" over virus vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, says he is cautiously optimistic a vaccine "with some degree" of effectiveness will..
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million [Video]

Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million

(CNN) While the Covid-19 mortality rate may be on the decline, the nearly 3 million cases and ICUs at capacity show the US is still in the grips of a pandemic with no signs of slowing. "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press conference Tuesday with Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat.

Trump breaks with Fauci: US in 'good place' in fight against virus

 President Trump broke with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday by saying the U.S. is in a “good place” in its fight against the..
Surge in Covid Cases Driven Largely by States That Reopened Early: Live Updates

 As President Trump pushes for schools to reopen, the country has set its fifth record in nine days. Florida set a new record for single-day deaths. Italy has..
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [Video]

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohen's lawyer said. Freddie Joyner reports.

AP Top Stories July 9 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt' [Video]

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen before."

Eye On The Day 7/8 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/8

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Protest in Indiana over a possible hate crime, Dr. Anthony Fauci says young people need to do more to stop COVID-19, and Disney World is reopening some..

No place for polarization in health policy: Fauci [Video]

No place for polarization in health policy: Fauci

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, "We have a great deal of polarization in our country, unfortunately. We hope that changes. But there is no place for that when you're making..

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Says 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About' [Video]

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Says 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the nation's top infectious disease expert “doesn't know what he's talking about” as Patrick defends the state's handling of the pandemic amid a surge in COVID-19..

