Disney World reopens with new safety measures

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
As Walt Disney World reopens, here are some new health and safety measures you may see.
Walt Disney World Walt Disney World Entertainment complex in Florida, United States

Walt Disney World reopens to the public after 4-month coronavirus closure

 Walt Disney World has reopened to the public but with many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Live reports from opening day at Disney World: Park still 'magical' but modified for COVID-19

 Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: More than 66K new cases; Walt Disney World reopens amid surge in Florida; 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day canceled

 Walt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Trump's troop visit, states' plans, Disney's reopening: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump will visit Walter Reed hospital and says he will wear a mask, Walt Disney World will reopen in Florida and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Walt Disney World welcomes first guests since coronavirus closures

 Annual passholders were treated to a special preview of the Magic Kingdom's reopening. Walt Disney World has been closed for nearly four months.
USATODAY.com

