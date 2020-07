You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran



Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago Los Angeles Launches Investigation Into Hash Oil Factory Explosion



A hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles exploded Saturday night, shooting balls of flame out of the building. The explosion sent firefighters running for their lives. A dozen firefighters.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on May 17, 2020

Tweets about this