Happy birthday Pearl V Puri: TV actor sends special message to fans, hopes to connect with few Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Pearl V Puri has refused to take gifts from his fans, and rather asked them for a special gesture during COVID-19 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday



One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this