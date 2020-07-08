Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

DNA Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
UP gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the police.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF 01:31

 Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur [Video]

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur

Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:55Published
'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest [Video]

'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest

Gangstar Vikas Dubey's mother spoke on son's arrest. Sarla Devi said that the government will do what is appropriate. Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday morning. Dubey was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed in encounter

 The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning. Amar, a right hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, who shot dead...
Mid-Day

Kanpur raid case: Close aide to UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter with police

 He was accused in the case connected to the Kanpur raid at gangster Vikas Dubey's house that resulted in the death of eight policemen.
DNA

One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested

 Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this