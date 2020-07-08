UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...
Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..
