Titus Day claims former client Guy Sebastian owes him money: court Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Titus Day, the former manager of pop star Guy Sebastian, was refused permission to travel to Abu Dhabi to support his last major client. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Daily Telegraph Guy Sebastian’s former agent Titus Day claims he has been “unfairly treated” and is set to take his fight to amend… https://t.co/t9dDN1SHLq 11 hours ago Keith 'Guy owes me money' https://t.co/EC1itYzGow Titus groans and projects.. ? 2 days ago