Chinese-owned TikTok says got 500 government requests, removes 49m videos

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Chinese-owned TikTok says got 500 government requests, removes 49m videosTikTok removed over 49 million videos for content violations in just six months, according to the company’s latest transparency report, published Thursday, CNBC reports Less than 1 percent of all videos published on the platform are removed for content violations, TikTok said, in what is its second transparency report. India, where the app was banned last week, had 16.5 million videos removed, which is roughly four times more than any other country. The U.S., which is “looking at” banning the app, had the second most...
TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Seattle authorities say 2 people found in suitcases by teens filming TikTok video died from gunshot wounds

 Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
 
USATODAY.com
Chrissy Teigen bemoans teenagers on TikTok behaving like 'CIA ops' [Video]

Chrissy Teigen bemoans teenagers on TikTok behaving like 'CIA ops'

TikTok has encouraged teenagers to behave like "CIA ops", according to Chrissy Teigen.

Dentist's clever hack for making face masks fit better goes viral on TikTok

 Olivia Cui demonstrates how to make a loose-fitting surgical mask tighter and more snug in a now-viral TikTok.
 
USATODAY.com

CNBC CNBC American television business news channel

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News [Video]

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News

Kanye West is claiming he's done with Donald Trump and revealed he had COVID-19, CNBC has hired former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to anchor an evening newscast for the cable news channel and CBS has fired 'Magnum P.I.' Peter Lenkov.

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to join CNBC as host of 'The News with Shepard Smith'

 Shepard Smith has found a new home since his stunning departure from Fox News last year. Here are the details of his new CNBC show.
USATODAY.com

Batman, Mortal Kombat Going To Xbox?! WB Games Selling For $4 BILLION

 A report from CNBC in June revealed that Warner Bros.' parent company AT&T were looking to sell WB Interactive Entertainment, aka WB Games. WB's video game..
WorldNews
Instacart And DoorDash Raise Money [Video]

Instacart And DoorDash Raise Money

CNBC reports that Instacart is raising $225 million. That boosts its valuation from $8 billion in 2018 to $13.7 billion. The company plans to use these new funds to support its partner grocers and shoppers, who fulfill orders for customers. They are also planning to improve conditions for its shoppers. DoorDash is also close to raising funds at a $15 billion valuation. DoorDash was valued at around $13 billion in 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.

