Chinese-owned TikTok says got 500 government requests, removes 49m videos
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
TikTok removed over 49 million videos for content violations in just six months, according to the company’s latest transparency report, published Thursday, CNBC reports Less than 1 percent of all videos published on the platform are removed for content violations, TikTok said, in what is its second transparency report. India, where the app was banned last week, had 16.5 million videos removed, which is roughly four times more than any other country. The U.S., which is “looking at” banning the app, had the second most...
