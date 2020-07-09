Global  

Kanye West’s Family is Reportedly Concerned He’s in the Midst of a Bipolar Episode

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Kanye West’s Family is Reportedly Concerned He’s in the Midst of a Bipolar EpisodeKanye West made some bizarre comments recently and a TMZ reports suggests that we’re witnessing a severe bipolar episode. Ye suffers from an annual episode according to the tabloid and it seems like...
News video: Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump

Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump 00:44

 Kanye West no longer supports President Donald Trump. West gave a four-hour interview to Forbes magazine Tuesday. West has been widely criticized because of his support of President Donald Trump. He told Forbes he's lost faith in Trump. "It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught...

