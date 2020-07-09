Kanye West’s Family is Reportedly Concerned He’s in the Midst of a Bipolar Episode

Little Richard Dies From Bone Cancer At Age 87



Little Richard, who built his legacy with the sound of rhythm and blues and gospel, died at the age of 87. The man known as the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” died from bone cancer complications. According to Reuters, the Grammy Award winner entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for hits like Tutti Frutti.” Richard’s bass guitarist, Charles Glenn, told TMZ the musician was sick for two months and died surrounded by his family.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32