Embarrassment of riches? Jeff Bezos breaks own wealth record AGAIN amid coronavirus misery
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Thanks to his company’s stock market performance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos keeps getting richer by the week. After adding another 10 billion to his fortune in seven days, his net worth has hit a new high of $183 billion. Amazon market cap skyrocketed to $1.54 trillion as markets closed on Wednesday after the tech and e-commerce giant’s stock rose nearly...
