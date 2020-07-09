Embarrassment of riches? Jeff Bezos breaks own wealth record AGAIN amid coronavirus misery

Bezos Richer Than Ever



The economy is in a depression. However, Jeff Bezos' net worth has increased. CNN reports that he's now worth nearly $172 billion, a new record for the world's richest person. This week, Bezos beat his previous wealth record that he reached prior to his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie. Much of Bezos' wealth is tied to Amazon. He owns roughly 57 million shares, or 12% of the company. And its stock has soared 56% year to date.

