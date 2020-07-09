Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Embarrassment of riches? Jeff Bezos breaks own wealth record AGAIN amid coronavirus misery

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Embarrassment of riches? Jeff Bezos breaks own wealth record AGAIN amid coronavirus miseryThanks to his company’s stock market performance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos keeps getting richer by the week. After adding another 10 billion to his fortune in seven days, his net worth has hit a new high of $183 billion. Amazon market cap skyrocketed to $1.54 trillion as markets closed on Wednesday after the tech and e-commerce giant’s stock rose nearly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos: The richest person in the world

 His wealth is now estimated to be $171bn (£137bn), having made billions during the pandemic.
BBC News
Bezos Richer Than Ever [Video]

Bezos Richer Than Ever

The economy is in a depression. However, Jeff Bezos' net worth has increased. CNN reports that he's now worth nearly $172 billion, a new record for the world's richest person. This week, Bezos beat his previous wealth record that he reached prior to his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie. Much of Bezos' wealth is tied to Amazon. He owns roughly 57 million shares, or 12% of the company. And its stock has soared 56% year to date.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Jeff Bezos’s wealth soars to $171.6 billion to top pre-divorce record

 Jeff Bezos’s net worth has smashed through its previous peak, even after he relinquished a quarter of his stake in Amazon.com Inc. as part of a divorce..
WorldNews
Amazon pledges $2 bln venture fund for clean energy [Video]

Amazon pledges $2 bln venture fund for clean energy

Amazon.com said on Tuesday it will launch a $2 billion venture capital fund that will focus on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Walmart's Amazon Prime Rival May Launch Soon [Video]

Walmart's Amazon Prime Rival May Launch Soon

Walmart is reportedly set to launch Walmart+ ...the company’s answer to Amazon Prime. Walmart + will go live later in July, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its initial springtime launch. A Walmart spokesperson declined to provide further comment about Walmart+ to Business Insider. This is Walmart's latest bid to dominate e-commerce and fend off its online, Seattle-based rival. The $98 monthly subscription is rumored to include several perks, including...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Walmart to soon launch Amazon Prime rival -report [Video]

Walmart to soon launch Amazon Prime rival -report

Walmart is close to launching its membership program, in direct competition to online retail giant Amazon.com's overly popular Prime service, according to a published media report, citing sources. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published
Amazon Pushes Prime Day To October [Video]

Amazon Pushes Prime Day To October

Amazon Pushes Prime Day To October

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

As the Coronavirus Pandemic Took Shape, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth Climbed to $150 Billion [Video]

As the Coronavirus Pandemic Took Shape, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth Climbed to $150 Billion

Jeff Bezos is already the richest person in the world and since the beginning of 2020, the Amazon CEO has gotten even richer.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
Jeff Bezos could become the world’s first Trillionaire [Video]

Jeff Bezos could become the world’s first Trillionaire

An old report by Comparisun recently resurfaced online, detailing the wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:01Published
Jeff Bezos On Track To Become Trillionaire [Video]

Jeff Bezos On Track To Become Trillionaire

Reuters Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire by 2026 if his wealth continues growing at the 34% rate it has in recent years, according to an analysis from Comparisun. That's before..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Jeff Bezos is richer than ever

 Jeff Bezos’s wealth has soared to $171.6 billion, topping his pre-divorce record.
News24

Jeff Bezos' Wealth Soars to $171.6B as Amazon Hits Record $2,878.70

 Jeff Bezos' net worth has smashed through its previous peak, even after he relinquished a quarter of his stake in Amazon.com Inc. as part of a divorce settlement...
Newsmax

Embarrassment of riches? Jeff Bezos breaks own wealth record AGAIN amid coronavirus misery

Embarrassment of riches? Jeff Bezos breaks own wealth record AGAIN amid coronavirus misery Thanks to his company’s stock market performance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos keeps getting richer by the week. After adding another 10 billion to his fortune in...
WorldNews


Tweets about this