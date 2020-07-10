Global  

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter, says UP Police

Hindu Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Dubey was killed in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, says police.
News video: Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana 01:35

 Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified...

