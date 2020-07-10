|
Seattle authorities say 2 people found in suitcases by teens filming TikTok video died from gunshot wounds
Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
