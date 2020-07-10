Global  

Seattle authorities say 2 people found in suitcases by teens filming TikTok video died from gunshot wounds

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
