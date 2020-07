You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Gove announces £705m package for Britain-EU border



More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain's border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:03 Published 3 days ago GAO: Immigration Officials Were To Spend Funding On Food, Medicine. Here's What They Bought Instead



A new report from the US Government Accountability Office has unearthed a scandal in the Customs and Border Protection Agency. According to Business Insider, the CBP spent funds meant for humanitarian.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published on June 13, 2020

Tweets about this