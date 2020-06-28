Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serbia bans mass gatherings in Belgrade after virus lockdown protests

euronews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
1
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night [Video]

Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night

More protests in Serbia's capital over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown

Demonstrators demand President Aleksandar Vucic resign after he issued lockdown order due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs [Video]

Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs

California has seen a jump in new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down. According to Business Insider, Gov. Newsom ordered bars and nightlife spots to close in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Serbia bans mass gatherings after virus lockdown protests

 Protests erupted in the country over the return of a weekend curfew to combat a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this