Serbia bans mass gatherings in Belgrade after virus lockdown protests

Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night
More protests in Serbia's capital over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown
Demonstrators demand President Aleksandar Vucic resign after he issued lockdown order due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs
California has seen a jump in new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down.
According to Business Insider, Gov. Newsom ordered bars and nightlife spots to close in..