Seoul mayor's death a suicide after #MeToo allegations

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Seoul mayor's death a suicide after #MeToo allegationsSeoul: The mayor of Seoul, a former human rights lawyer and potential South Korean presidential candidate, died in an apparent suicide a day after being accused of sexual harassment. The death of Park Won-soon, whose body was recovered early Friday on a mountain in the capital, is by far the most dramatic end to a #MeToo case in South Korea, a highly patriarchal society where the women's movement has brought down scores of prominent men in multiple fields. If Park does prove to have killed himself he would be the highest-profile South Korean politician to do so since former president Roh Moo-hyun, who jumped off a cliff in 2009 after being questioned over corruption allegations involving...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact 00:53

 Seoul mayor and presidential hopeful, Park Won-soon, has been missing for more than a week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead [Video]

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety. Freddie Joyner has more.

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon found dead after being reported missing

 One of South Korea’s most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead, police said on Friday, after he was reported missing..
Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search Underway

 The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. Police officers said they are looking for Mayor..
Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing [Video]

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor stepped down. Park was re-elected in 2014 and again in 2018.

AP Top Stories July 9 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
North Korean leader Kim's sister seeks July 4 DVDs, rules out talks with Trump

 The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the idea of a meeting with President Donald Trump this year, but did so with a warm tone that included an..
'I've mistreated people': Ryan Adams apologizes a year after sexual misconduct allegations

 More than a year after a #MeToo report detailed allegations that musician Ryan Adams manipulated and harassed female artists, he issued an apology.
