Robert Fuller’s death confirmed as a suicide, investigators say Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The victim reportedly struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts over the past year. Authorities have confirmed that the death of a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale California was the result of a suicide. Detectives claim Robert Fuller struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts over the past year. He even heard voices telling him to kill himself and twice had to be hospitalized,...


