Robert Fuller’s death confirmed as a suicide, investigators say

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Robert Fuller’s death confirmed as a suicide, investigators sayThe victim reportedly struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts over the past year. Authorities have confirmed that the death of a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California was the result of a suicide. Detectives claim Robert Fuller struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts over the past year. He even heard voices telling him to kill himself and twice had to be hospitalized,...
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Robert Fuller's Death Ruled Suicide Following Sheriff's Investigation

Robert Fuller's Death Ruled Suicide Following Sheriff's Investigation 02:39

 The death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, has been ruled a suicide., the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.

Robert Fuller (actor) Robert Fuller (actor) American actor

Robert Fuller’s Hanging Was a Suicide, Investigation Finds

 The case was one of two hangings in California that drew scrutiny amid nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd. Both have been ruled suicides.
NYTimes.com

Robert Fuller: Hanging death of black man ruled suicide

 Robert Fuller's death sparked suspicion but investigators say he had history of mental illness.
BBC News

California California State in the western United States

Palmdale, California Palmdale, California City in California, United States


Robert Fuller’s hanging death ruled suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander says [Video]

Robert Fuller’s hanging death ruled suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander says

Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old Black man found hanging in Palmdale last month, killed himself,, sheriff’s officials said at a Thursday news conference.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:52Published
Palmdale Community Members Protest Over Death Of Robert Fuller [Video]

Palmdale Community Members Protest Over Death Of Robert Fuller

As the FBI investigates the circumstances surrounding the death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale, his family and community members are demanding answers.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:47Published
FBI, California AG To 'Monitor' Robert Fuller Death Investigation [Video]

FBI, California AG To 'Monitor' Robert Fuller Death Investigation

Both the FBI Civil Rights Division and the California Attorney General's Office will review the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:52Published

