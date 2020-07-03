Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Powerful people do not like to be criticised

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Powerful people do not like to be criticisedTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is cryptic in his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems [Video]

Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems

Following a goalless draw at Bournemouth, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho left his virtual post match news conference having been unable to hear any questions.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published
Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference [Video]

Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference

Spurs manager Jose Mourihno walks out of the post-match press conference after getting frustrated at technical diffculties on the virtual call.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published
Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban [Video]

Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban

Jose Mourinho chose to keep his counsel on Eric Dier’s four-match ban in fear of receiving a punishment himself, but said Tottenham are unlikely to appeal against the decision.Dier has been handed the sanction after he climbed into the stand after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich in March to confront a fan who was arguing with his brother.Mourinho has previously said he did not expect Dier to receive any punishment, but is now keeping quiet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates [Video]

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

A.F.C. Bournemouth A.F.C. Bournemouth association football club

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Callum Wilson has a late effort ruled out by VAR

 Callum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be blown away by teenager Mason Greenwood after his standout performance against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Bournemouth denied by late VAR decision in draw with Spurs

 Callum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Ndombele looked very different to his team-mates before Bournemouth clash

Ndombele looked very different to his team-mates before Bournemouth clash The Frenchman decided to go for a different look to his Tottenham team-mates ahead of kick-off in the Premier League match at Bournemouth
Football.london Also reported by •Mid-DayThe Sport Review

VAR denies Bournemouth late goal in dreary draw with Tottenham Hotspur
Indian Express Also reported by •Seattle TimestalkSPORTDNATeam Talk

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Powerful people do not like to be criticised

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Powerful people do not like to be criticised Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is cryptic in his...
WorldNews Also reported by •DNATeam Talk

Tweets about this