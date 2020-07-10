Global  
 

Hong Kong shuts schools as new virus cases increase

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government on Friday said it is suspending classes for students through middle school following a rise in coronavirus cases. The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has reported 1,365 cases with seven deaths. The increase in new cases prompted the government to tighten social-distancing measures. Kindergarten, primary and secondary schools will be […]
