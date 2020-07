flyboi🔝 RT @NizaarKinsella: Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the Quarter Final of the Champions League. #CFC 4 seconds ago

Mhb Studi🎨s RT @sir_virgi69: U guys see the Champions League draw.. if Barcelona win they'll meet Bayern Munich.. I hope Barca fans have washed their h… 4 seconds ago

Marco Marc#Never Give UP#!!!! RT @BarcaWorldwide: UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals Draw If we win against Napoli SSC, we go up against Bayern Munich in quarter fina… 8 seconds ago

Pace P RT @StatmanDave: Champions League quarter-final draw: 🇪🇸 Real Madrid or Man City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon or Juventus 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig vs🇪🇸 At… 16 seconds ago

aku ini bujang telanjang RT @goal: The Champions League is BACK 💥 - 🇪🇸 Real Madrid or Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon orJuventus 🇮🇹 - 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig vs 🇪🇸 Atlet… 33 seconds ago

sampson obeng RT @MailSport: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW LIVE: Man City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid among sides to learn their fate for quarter a… 36 seconds ago

joysparrow RT @Certifiedopeboi: The only team that can stop Manchester City from lifting this season’s Champions league title is Bayern Munich. 41 seconds ago