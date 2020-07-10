Global  
 

Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over XinjiangChina said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the ruling Communist Party over human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. China will “definitely fight back” against actions it considers interference in its internal affairs and that which threaten its sovereignty, security and development interests, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing. Zhao said China “strongly opposes and condemns” the Trump...
Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

Communist party Communist party political party that promotes communist philosophy and values

Zhao Lijian Zhao Lijian Chinese politician

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

