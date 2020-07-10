Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone



For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there, even if only transferring through the airport. First under British colonial rule and then after its handover to China, Hong Kong has offered legal protection from the mainland Communist Party for decades.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970