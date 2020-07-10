|
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison Thursday, after balking at certain conditions of the home confinement he was granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The federal Bureau of Prisons said that Cohen had "refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility." Lanny Davis, a Cohen legal adviser, said Cohen had refused to sign off on conditions requiring he avoid speaking with the media and publishing a tell-all book he began working on in federal prison. Davis said the book had been nearly ready to publish. "That was a point that disturbed him...
Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney
Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen back in custody over early-release rule breachBureau of Prisons says Cohen, who was released in May over coronavirus concerns, ‘refused conditions of home confinement’ Donald Trump’s former personal..
WorldNews
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again
Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, ordered back to jailHe had been released from prison to home confinement over coronavirus concerns.
BBC News
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in custody in dispute over release conditionsPresident Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back in federal custody in an apparent dispute over conditions of his early prison release.
USATODAY.com
New York City Largest city in the United States
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records
'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump TowerLarge yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower...
USATODAY.com
New York City official: Learn from our ordeal. Slow the COVID monster while you still can.COVID strikes with ferocious speed and devastating impact. It can only be stopped if local leaders act boldly and communities change their behavior.
USATODAY.com
Top US court rejects Trump immunity claim, orders records handed overThe US Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Donald Trump on Thursday, rejecting his claim of immunity from criminal investigation and ruling that his..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US HospitalsThe U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews
Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over XinjiangChina said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the..
WorldNews
Iran Made 'Procurement Attempts' for Its Nuclear Programme Last Year, Report SaysThe crisis around Tehran’s atomic programme resumed in 2018 after President Donald Trump announced America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear..
WorldNews
SCOTUS Sends Clear Message To Trump: That He Is Above Congress, Below Civic Virtue and ResponsibilityArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The day Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, many Americans feared that there was a clear mismatch..
WorldNews
Lanny Davis American lawyer, author, and lobbyist
Federal Bureau of Prisons Corrections agency of the US federal government
D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter"
Former Trump lawyer Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus - sources
Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus
