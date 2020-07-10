Global  
 

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Friday, 10 July 2020
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prisonNEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison Thursday, after balking at certain conditions of the home confinement he was granted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The federal Bureau of Prisons said that Cohen had "refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility." Lanny Davis, a Cohen legal adviser, said Cohen had refused to sign off on conditions requiring he avoid speaking with the media and publishing a tell-all book he began working on in federal prison. Davis said the book had been nearly ready to publish. "That was a point that disturbed him...
Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen back in custody over early-release rule breach

 Bureau of Prisons says Cohen, who was released in May over coronavirus concerns, ‘refused conditions of home confinement’ Donald Trump’s former personal..
WorldNews
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [Video]

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohen's lawyer said. Freddie Joyner reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, ordered back to jail

 He had been released from prison to home confinement over coronavirus concerns.
BBC News

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in custody in dispute over release conditions

 President Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back in federal custody in an apparent dispute over conditions of his early prison release.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records [Video]

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favour of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump Tower

 Large yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower...
USATODAY.com

New York City official: Learn from our ordeal. Slow the COVID monster while you still can.

 COVID strikes with ferocious speed and devastating impact. It can only be stopped if local leaders act boldly and communities change their behavior.
USATODAY.com

Top US court rejects Trump immunity claim, orders records handed over

 The US Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Donald Trump on Thursday, rejecting his claim of immunity from criminal investigation and ruling that his..
WorldNews

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews

Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

 China said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the..
WorldNews

Iran Made 'Procurement Attempts' for Its Nuclear Programme Last Year, Report Says

 The crisis around Tehran’s atomic programme resumed in 2018 after President Donald Trump announced America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear..
WorldNews

SCOTUS Sends Clear Message To Trump: That He Is Above Congress, Below Civic Virtue and Responsibility

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The day Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, many Americans feared that there was a clear mismatch..
WorldNews

D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter" [Video]

D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter"

The mayor of Washington, D.C., may lack authority over the National Guard and federal agents policing her streets, but she has other ways of rebuking the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published
Former Trump lawyer Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus - sources [Video]

Former Trump lawyer Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus - sources

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was released from a federal prison in New York state on Thursday due to concerns he could be exposed to the novel coronavirus there, two sources familiar with the case said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published
Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus [Video]

Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

