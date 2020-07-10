Global  
 

Trump Says He'll Wear Mask During Upcoming Visit To Military Hospital

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Trump Says He'll Wear Mask During Upcoming Visit To Military HospitalUS President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen wearing a face covering in public, said on Thursday he expects to wear a mask when he next visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military... ......
Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records [Video]

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favour of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

 China said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the..
WorldNews

Iran Made 'Procurement Attempts' for Its Nuclear Programme Last Year, Report Says

 The crisis around Tehran’s atomic programme resumed in 2018 after President Donald Trump announced America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear..
WorldNews

SCOTUS Sends Clear Message To Trump: That He Is Above Congress, Below Civic Virtue and Responsibility

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The day Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, many Americans feared that there was a clear mismatch..
WorldNews

