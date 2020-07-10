|
Trump Says He'll Wear Mask During Upcoming Visit To Military Hospital
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen wearing a face covering in public, said on Thursday he expects to wear a mask when he next visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military... ......
