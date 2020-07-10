Global  
 

Injured Henderson to miss rest of season for Liverpool

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday. The England midfielder was hurt in the second half of the 3-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday. Klopp said Henderson will not require surgery. “He […]
