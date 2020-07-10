Global  
 

English, German clubs on opposite ends of Europa League draw

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — English clubs ended up on one side of the Europa League draw on Friday and German clubs on the other. Manchester United, which leads LASK 5-0 after the first leg of the round of 16, will play either İstanbul Başakşehir or Copenhagen in the quarterfinals if it advances. In the same […]
