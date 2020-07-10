Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Goya Foods is facing a swift backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump at White House event. Goya was founded in Manhattan in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, immigrants from Spain. The company calls itself the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Robert Unanue, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow

Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow 01:36

 Calls to boycott Goya Foods grow after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president [Video]

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president

President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students [Video]

WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday condemned a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, seeking to block a new Trump administration rule that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
US-Mexico summit: AMLO under fire for plan to meet Trump [Video]

US-Mexico summit: AMLO under fire for plan to meet Trump

Mexico's president is accused of selling out as he prepares to meet Donald Trump at the White House.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

#Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump

 Speaking at the White House Thursday, the CEO of Goya Foods praised the president as a "builder."
NPR Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this