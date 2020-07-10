Global  
 

US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs dropped sharply, offsetting a big increase in energy prices. The drop in the Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.4% gain in May, the Labor Department reported Friday. Wholesale prices have fallen in four of […]
