US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged
Friday, 10 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs dropped sharply, offsetting a big increase in energy prices. The drop in the Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.4% gain in May, the Labor Department reported Friday. Wholesale prices have fallen in four of […]
Amid rising fuel prices, lorry owners in Vijayawada on June 29 staged a protest over rising prices of petrol and diesel. A member of the Lorry Owners Association said- "In the last few days, the price..