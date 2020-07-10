Global  
 

Perez fastest in 1st practice for F1 Styrian GP in Austria

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Perez fastest in 1st practice for F1 Styrian GP in AustriaRacing Point driver Sergio Perez posted the fastest time in the first practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix on Friday. He was .096 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver ......
Formula 1: Sergio Perez fastest in Styrian GP first practice

 Racing Point's Sergio Perez pips Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take fastest time in first practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna [Video]

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna

Austrian police say last weekend's killing of the 43-year-old, named locally as Anzor Umarov, could be politically motivatedView on euronews

Is international travel allowed yet? See when Turks & Caicos, Jamaica, other countries will reopen borders

 Jamaica is preparing to welcome back international tourists June 15, while Austria requires negative coronavirus tests and won't allow direct flights.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: Greece shuts Serbia border amid COVID-19 spike in the Balkans [Video]

Coronavirus: Greece shuts Serbia border amid COVID-19 spike in the Balkans

Austria has also imposed a travel warning for six western Balkans countries, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia, in view of high COVID-19 figures.View on euronews

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole as Ferrari make shocking return in Austria

 Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominate qualifying at Austrian GP, while Ferrari have shocking day.
BBC News

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice as Ricciardo crashes

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.
BBC News
F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix as the Red Bull Ring hosts its second race in a row.Valteri Bottas won the season's opener, with champion Lewis Hamilton failing to get on the podium.

