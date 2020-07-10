Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago, the foreign minister announced Friday. The move is intended to support individual cases being brought to the European court by relatives of some of the 298 people who were killed when a Buk surface-to-air...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dutch people Dutch people Germanic ethnic group native to the Netherlands

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment [Video]

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment

Medical researchers in the Netherlands have signed up 1,500 people who have recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood as part of an international push to develop a treatment for the virus from their plasma. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 July 2014 airliner downing in rebel-controlled Donetsk, Ukraine

As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time [Video]

As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time

As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:26Published

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

Ecstasy pill variants 'Frosch' and 'Lamborghini' worth Rs 16 lakh seized in Chennai

 On suspicion of containing narcotic substances, Chennai Air Customs had detained two postal parcels which arrived from the Netherlands.
DNA
540 MDMA pills seized by customs at Chennai airport [Video]

540 MDMA pills seized by customs at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs seized two postal parcels containing total 540 MDMA pills on July 09. The total pills valued at Rs 16 lakhs were smuggled from Netherlands at Foreign Post Office in Chennai. Two persons were detained. More details are awaited in this regard.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Chennai Customs thwarts efforts to smuggle 'Red Buli' ecstasy pills in foreign postal parcel from Netherlands

 These ecstasy pills are commonly known as 'Red Buli' and have a 'bull' stamp on one side and contain around 250 mg of MDMA, which is a very high dose.
DNA
Netherlands tourism: Businesses wait to see reopening benefits [Video]

Netherlands tourism: Businesses wait to see reopening benefits

There is no sign of visitors even though restrictions have been lifted, but many fear the Netherlands is too dependent on tourism.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published

European Court of Human Rights European Court of Human Rights Supranational court in Strasbourg, France, established by the European Convention on Human Rights


Malaysia Airlines Malaysia Airlines Flag-carrier airline of Malaysia

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17: Former Russian spy takes ‘moral responsibility’ for downing of plane [Video]

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17: Former Russian spy takes ‘moral responsibility’ for downing of plane

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17: Former Russian spy takes ‘moral responsibility’ for downing of plane

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:57Published

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Alexander Vindman retires from Army citing 'bullying' from Trump for impeachment testimony

 Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman saw his promotion delayed this summer after testifying about concerns with Trump's July 25 call to the Ukraine president.
USATODAY.com

Ukraine's Zelensky accused by ex-leader of hosting Russian 'fifth column'

 Ex-president Poroshenko sees Russian influence at work in the new administration.
BBC News

Russia Denies Paying Bounties, but Some Say the U.S. Had It Coming

 MOSCOW — Three years into a grinding war in eastern Ukraine, the Trump administration, in a sharp break with Obama-era policy, proposed providing the Ukrainian..
WorldNews

Ukraine floods: Why climate change and logging are blamed

 Three hundred towns and villages were hit by flooding, and climate change and logging are blamed.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report [Video]

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra [Video]

Govt of Odisha welcomes Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra

Following Supreme Court's order to allow Rath Yatra to be held in Puri under certain restrictions, Odisha minister for Higher Education and Agriculture Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo said state government..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
'Ensure free travel of migrant workers': Key details from SC order [Video]

'Ensure free travel of migrant workers': Key details from SC order

Supreme Court issued interim orders regarding movement of stranded migrant workers. The top court asked the government to ensure that they are allowed to travel for free, and provided food and water at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Ukraine's parliament accepts chief banker's resignation

 KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament on Friday accepted the resignation of the country’s top banker, who has stepped down citing political...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFT.com

Cited In Many Operations, Russia's GRU Is Suspected In Afghan Bounty Case

 Russian military intelligence, the GRU, is linked to the invasion of Ukraine and interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Now it's suspected of a bounty program...
NPR

Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17

Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17 THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia...
WorldNews


Tweets about this