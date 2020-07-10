|
Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago, the foreign minister announced Friday. The move is intended to support individual cases being brought to the European court by relatives of some of the 298 people who were killed when a Buk surface-to-air...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dutch people Germanic ethnic group native to the Netherlands
Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 July 2014 airliner downing in rebel-controlled Donetsk, Ukraine
As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:26Published
Netherlands Country in Western Europe
Ecstasy pill variants 'Frosch' and 'Lamborghini' worth Rs 16 lakh seized in ChennaiOn suspicion of containing narcotic substances, Chennai Air Customs had detained two postal parcels which arrived from the Netherlands.
DNA
540 MDMA pills seized by customs at Chennai airport
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Chennai Customs thwarts efforts to smuggle 'Red Buli' ecstasy pills in foreign postal parcel from NetherlandsThese ecstasy pills are commonly known as 'Red Buli' and have a 'bull' stamp on one side and contain around 250 mg of MDMA, which is a very high dose.
DNA
Netherlands tourism: Businesses wait to see reopening benefits
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44Published
European Court of Human Rights Supranational court in Strasbourg, France, established by the European Convention on Human Rights
Malaysia Airlines Flag-carrier airline of Malaysia
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17: Former Russian spy takes ‘moral responsibility’ for downing of plane
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:57Published
Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe
Alexander Vindman retires from Army citing 'bullying' from Trump for impeachment testimonyLt. Col. Alexander Vindman saw his promotion delayed this summer after testifying about concerns with Trump's July 25 call to the Ukraine president.
USATODAY.com
Ukraine's Zelensky accused by ex-leader of hosting Russian 'fifth column'Ex-president Poroshenko sees Russian influence at work in the new administration.
BBC News
Russia Denies Paying Bounties, but Some Say the U.S. Had It ComingMOSCOW — Three years into a grinding war in eastern Ukraine, the Trump administration, in a sharp break with Obama-era policy, proposed providing the Ukrainian..
WorldNews
Ukraine floods: Why climate change and logging are blamedThree hundred towns and villages were hit by flooding, and climate change and logging are blamed.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this