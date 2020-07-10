Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity whether he is considering a pardon or commutation for Stone, Trump responded, “I am always thinking.” "You'll be watching like everyone else in this case," Trump told...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users 00:38

 Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says he will wear mask on hospital visit

 Donald Trump said he will wear a mask when he visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington this weekend. The US...
WorldNews
Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence [Video]

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators. Stone is set to go to prison this month. Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's sentence, according to at least half a dozen sources close to the President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Trump the victim: U.S. president can't stop complaining to anyone who will listen, sources say

 Callers on President Donald Trump in recent weeks have come to expect what several allies and advisers describe as a “woe-is-me” preamble. The president..
WorldNews
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!” In his tweet, the KKK leader encouraged Trump to replace VP, Mike Pence with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Gizmodo says is "notoriously racist." Duke continued, "Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Joe Biden just ate Trump's populist lunch

 Washington Post Had President Trump followed a truly populist economic program  forgoing tax cuts for the rich, passing an infrastructure bill, refraining from..
WorldNews

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Facebook removes Roger Stone accounts linked to 'inauthentic behavior'

 Facebook said much of the "inauthentic behavior" occurred just before and after the 2016 election. It said it took down 54 associated accounts.
USATODAY.com
DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case [Video]

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political reasons. Zelinsky worked on the former special counsel Robert Mueller's team during the FBI's Russia probe. Stone's conviction was one of the most high profile victories they secured.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Sean Hannity Sean Hannity American television host, conservative political commentator

Kennedy Predicts Doom In Biden Is Elected [Video]

Kennedy Predicts Doom In Biden Is Elected

On Monday, Sen. John Kennedy issued a grave warning to Americans if Joe Biden is elected president in November. Kennedy appeared on the Fox News show Hannity. “The vice president says he will transform America. He will and the American people will pay a fearsome price." Kennedy said that Biden’s foreign policy is “hugs and hot cocoa” for America’s enemies. “Build a fallout shelter. You’ll need it. Weakness invites the wolves.”

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Hannity Dating Fellow Fox Anchor Ainsley Earhardt [Video]

Hannity Dating Fellow Fox Anchor Ainsley Earhardt

Two of Fox News most visible personalities are dating. Primetime host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt, are a couple, according to Vanity Fair. Business Insider reports that Hannity serves as an informal adviser to the president. Trump regularly watches and tweets about both Hannity and Earhardt's programs. Earhardt old Vanity fair that she is "not dating anyone." Hannity refused to discuss his personal life when contacted by reporters.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News [Video]

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News

Kanye West is claiming he's done with Donald Trump and revealed he had COVID-19, CNBC has hired former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to anchor an evening newscast for the cable news channel and CBS has fired 'Magnum P.I.' Peter Lenkov.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:04Published

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to join CNBC as host of 'The News with Shepard Smith'

 Shepard Smith has found a new home since his stunning departure from Fox News last year. Here are the details of his new CNBC show.
USATODAY.com

Trump Is Not The Only One Bleeding Support From His Party, So Are His Followers

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Republican operatives are starting to notice that Donald Trump is not the only one bleeding support from their..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt' [Video]

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records [Video]

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Supreme Court Upholds New York Prosecutors Demand For Trump Tax Records [Video]

Supreme Court Upholds New York Prosecutors Demand For Trump Tax Records

Skyler Henry reports the high court also ruled that President Trump can block the release of his tax records to Congress.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered' President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone. When asked by...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

hearing32187

Cooper Wallace RT @jilevin: Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson https://t.co/NE1zmystaV 9 minutes ago

gabbertoons

Christopher Gabbert RT @JoneLook: Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson https://t.co/XlSleRBSAu 22 minutes ago

JoneLook

TENDER time Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson https://t.co/XlSleRBSAu 22 minutes ago

hopperphil

Philip Hopper Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson https://t.co/ShlBkHhIE0 Tucker Carlson is an ass. Thank you Tammy Duckworth. 14 hours ago

BCISLEMAN

Bill Both Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson https://t.co/5wTaAm4sYp Senator Tammy Duckworth repr… https://t.co/PXfAAh4gOt 15 hours ago

balexander51

Bruce Alexander A true patriot...Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson https://t.co/p1jHvGCPpi 15 hours ago

shywoodnymph

Gail Goldberg Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson https://t.co/DxEA7ovwtM 18 hours ago

water98148094

Benjamin Graham RT @andover_gary: Two cowards who never served in the military attacking a war hero who gave her legs for this country doesn't seem like a… 20 hours ago