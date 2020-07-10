|
Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity whether he is considering a pardon or commutation for Stone, Trump responded, “I am always thinking.” "You'll be watching like everyone else in this case," Trump told...
