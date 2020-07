Man gets prison for failed theft of Magna Carta in England Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. judge has sentenced a man to four years for attempting to steal one of the original copies of the the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral in England. Mark Royden, from Canterbury, Kent, was convicted Friday of using a hammer to try to smash the security case holding the document at […] 👓 View full article

