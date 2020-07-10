|
Giants star catcher Posey out this year over virus concerns
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants star catcher Buster Posey became the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, announcing his decision Friday. The six-time All-Star said his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with […]
