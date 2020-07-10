Global  
 

Ethics panel clears Rep. Gaetz in lease for district office

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of Congressional Ethics has recommended no further action against a Florida congressman who is paying a donor and former legal client $5,000 a month to rent space for his district office. The independent office has ended a preliminary investigation after finding insufficient evidence to continue the case against Rep. Matt […]
