PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown



The Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has defended his decision to travel to Greece – and making social media posts regarding the journey.The comments came after Boris Johnson’s father.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 6 days ago

Boris Johnson: Protesters must demonstrate peacefully or face the law



Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the UK regarding the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the country and says he will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published on June 8, 2020