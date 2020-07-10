Global  
 

Oklahoma coach Riley now pulling top QBs from prep ranks

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — On his official visit, Caleb Williams was scheduled to chat with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley for 20 minutes. The conversation lasted two hours. “I was very comfortable, very peaceful,” Williams said. “I guess you could say, like, chill.” Williams has since committed to the Sooners. The No. 1 quarterback in the […]
