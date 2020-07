Protester: Man pulls gun on anniversary of flag’s removal Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Counterprotesters said a passing driver pointed a gun at them Friday and said “All Lives Matter,” as competing groups gathered in front of South Carolina’s capitol building to mark the five-year anniversary of the state’s removal of the Confederate battle flag from Statehouse grounds. The driver stopped in the middle of […] 👓 View full article

