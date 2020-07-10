ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes to Sen. Josh Hawley for profane email response

Sen. Hawley Criticizes Google Over China Policy



On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to Google. According to Business Insider the letter is about the company's deletion of some comments critical of China. Comments using the phrases "communist bandit" or "50-cent party" in Chinese characters were deleted almost instantly from YouTube. Though their English equivalents are not. Hawley called the deletions "censorship." He asked Google to explain how the problem came about and when it knew about the deletions.

