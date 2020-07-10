|
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes to Sen. Josh Hawley for profane email response
ESPN said Adrian Wojnarowski's profane email response to Sen. Josh Hawley was "unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it."
