Blue Jays' Shaw blasts reported season-long quarantine if team allowed to play at home Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Blue Jays infielder Travis Shaw voiced concern Friday about the length of time players may need to stay in their quarantine bubble of Rogers Centre and its adjoining hotel after TSN reported Jays players could be in for a steep fine if they leave the area. 👓 View full article

