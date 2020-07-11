Global  
 

Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone's prison sentence

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Days before Trump confidant Roger Stone was to report to prison, the US president commuted his sentence. Stone had been sentenced for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction in the Russia investigation.
News video: Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence 00:30

 In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators. Stone is set to go to prison this month. Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's...

