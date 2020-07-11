Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone's prison sentence
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Days before Trump confidant Roger Stone was to report to prison, the US president commuted his sentence. Stone had been sentenced for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction in the Russia investigation.
In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators. Stone is set to go to prison this month. Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's...
Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys.
CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which..