Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma, including most of Tulsa, remains tribal reservation

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Justices rule swath of Oklahoma, including most of Tulsa, remains tribal reservationWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos. The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the second-largest city....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
News video: Tulsa early childhood centers implement safety measures amid pandemic

Tulsa early childhood centers implement safety measures amid pandemic 02:32

 Tulsa early childhood centers implement safety measures amid pandemic

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tulsa, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States

Trump camp eyes course correction for rallies: 'We can't have a repeat of Tulsa'

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's return to the campaign trail in Oklahoma last month was viewed as such a debacle that his re-election effort is working..
WorldNews

Supreme Court gives Native Americans jurisdiction over eastern half of Oklahoma

 Legal authority over virtually half of Oklahoma – home to 1.8 million residents and including Tulsa, its second-largest city – was at issue.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Surge in Tulsa ‘More Than Likely’ Linked to Trump Rally

 Dr. Bruce Dart, the director of the Tulsa Health Department, said Tulsa County had reported nearly 500 new cases of Covid-19 in the past two days.
NYTimes.com
Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official [Video]

Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official

A top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma says U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally there likely helped cause a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Oklahoma Oklahoma State in the United States

US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American land

 The justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
BBC News

Supreme Court Rules Nearly Half of Oklahoma is Indian Reservation

 The 5-4 decision could reshape criminal justice in eastern Oklahoma by preventing state authorities from prosecuting Native Americans
NYTimes.com

Indian reservation Indian reservation Land managed by Native American tribes under the US Bureau of Indian Affairs


Neil Gorsuch Neil Gorsuch Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Supreme Court decision 'catalyst' for change: LGBT activists [Video]

Supreme Court decision 'catalyst' for change: LGBT activists

[NFA] Supporters of LGBT rights praised the landmark decision from the Supreme Court, calling it a catalyst for change, but long overdue. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:00Published
Justice Neil Gorsuch Said It's 'Clear' Anti-Discrimination Laws Protect LGBTQ Community [Video]

Justice Neil Gorsuch Said It's 'Clear' Anti-Discrimination Laws Protect LGBTQ Community

The LGBTQ+ community received a victory with an announcement from the Supreme Court. Justice Neil Gorsuch said it’s “clear” that gay and transgender employees are protected by federal anti-discirmination laws. He said the Civil RIghts Act of 1964 prohibits job discrimination “because of sex.” According to the HuffPost, Gorsuch acknowledged those who created the act didn’t anticipate certain issues today.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Native Americans in the United States Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)

As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone dark

 The Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cade Cunningham explains why he remained 'loyal and true' to Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State despite NCAA Postseason ban [Video]

Cade Cunningham explains why he remained 'loyal and true' to Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State despite NCAA Postseason ban

Top recruit Cade Cunningham explains why he remained 'loyal and true' to Oklahoma State despite NCAA Postseason ban

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:25Published
Cade Cunningham explains why he remained 'loyal and true' to Oklahoma State despite NCAA Postseason ban [Video]

Cade Cunningham explains why he remained 'loyal and true' to Oklahoma State despite NCAA Postseason ban

Cade Cunningham explains why he remained 'loyal and true' to Oklahoma State despite NCAA Postseason ban

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:26Published
Family fights for justice for fallen soldier [Video]

Family fights for justice for fallen soldier

Family fights for justice for fallen soldier

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

The Hypocrisies Of Recognition: Supreme Court, Native Americans And McGirt Case – OpEd

The Hypocrisies Of Recognition: Supreme Court, Native Americans And McGirt Case – OpEd The Supreme Court of the United States has barely had time to gather its collective breath this last few days.  Among its decisions, including those dealing...
Eurasia Review

Buy American policies will live on — even if the Trump presidency doesn't

 Tensions over Buy American policies appear destined to live on after this year — even if the Trump presidency doesn’t. That’s one takeaway from trade...
CBC.ca Also reported by •bizjournalsFOXNews.com

EU watchdog to probe trade pact with South American nations

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s independent watchdog has launched an inquiry into the bloc’s trade agreement with the Mercosur group of South American...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this