Reynolds, Mitchell facing two-match bans after spiteful Tigers-Rabbitohs clash Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Josh Reynolds and Latrell Mitchell will miss two matches each after the former kicked Cambpell Graham in the head, with the latter following up with a swinging arm. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this