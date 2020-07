Jack RT @WIONews: Former United States national security advisor @AmbJohnBolton has told WION there is no guarantee that Trump would back India… 2 minutes ago WION Former United States national security advisor @AmbJohnBolton has told WION there is no guarantee that Trump would… https://t.co/GRPmr8It6d 28 minutes ago 🇮🇳Bharatwashi🇮🇳 Trump may not back India against China in case of conflict, says former US NSA John Bolton to WION… https://t.co/L9gxlrDuQF 2 hours ago Mausam Kumar @BrankoMilan This is especially true for democracies like India and USA. The election of Modi or Trump must also be… https://t.co/UDic6eR20B 8 hours ago 𑀧𑀣𑀲𑁆𑀧𑀢𑀺 RT @lazy__mongoose: Is the contention here that the Indian gov't should retaliate against the US for sending India's skilled talent back ho… 4 days ago