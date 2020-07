Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

SYDNEY (AP) — A 17-year-old surfer died Saturday when he was mauled by a shark, the second fatal attack in a week and at least the fifth in Australia this year. Police said the teenager was surfing at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney in New South Wales state […] 👓 View full article

