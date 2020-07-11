World Population Day: 'No time to waste' in empowering women

Stranger RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: World Health Organization released a report confirming airborne transmission of COVID-19 under certain conditions. 8 minutes ago SandyWaldron RT @ZekeJMiller: LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air unde… 21 minutes ago IANS Tweets The World Health Organization (@WHO) said the #novelcoronavirus was yet to be brought under control "in most of the… https://t.co/j3iF1uvvGN 1 hour ago IGP Patiala Range The World Health Organization has acknowledged that there's possibility of coronavirus being spread in the air unde… https://t.co/QuDLR5OEuX 2 hours ago PHL News Insider RT @inquirerdotnet: The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain c… 2 hours ago