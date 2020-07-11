|
World Population Day: 'No time to waste' in empowering women
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, everywhere, “but it does not affect everyone equally”, the UN chief said in his message for World Population Day, on Sunday. “It is deepening existing inequalities and vulnerabilities, particularly for women and girls”, said Secretary-General António Guterres. “With many countries on lockdown and health systems struggling to cope, sexual and reproductive health services are being sidelined and gender-based violence is on the rise”. ...Click for original article...
World Population Day world day
CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
PM Narendra Modi appreciates efforts of Centre, Delhi government in containing Covid situation in national capital
IndiaTimes
Transgender group in Chennai holds 'Avoid Fear: Corona Awareness Rally'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51Published
Delhi's all state university exams cancelled due to COVID crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51Published
PM Modi chairs meeting to review India's COVID-19 preparednessThe meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the government.
DNA
António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations
India a 'good example' as solar auctions gain popularity amid Covid-19 pandemic: UN chiefIndia is a "good example" as solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday,..
IndiaTimes
India a 'good example' as solar auctions gain popularity amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN chiefUnited Nations, Jul 9 (PTI) India is a 'good example” as solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio..
WorldNews
UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya at 'unprecedented levels'
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published
UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase "with foreign..
WorldNews
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
India to highlight localisation of Self Development Goals at UN virtual meet on Monday47 countries including India will be presenting their Voluntary National Reviews at the United Nations meet
DNA
Latin America: UN urges collaboration to prevent economic crisis
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Nikki Haley positions herself to lead the post-Trump Republican partyThe ex-US ambassador to the UN is one of the few Trump officials to leave on good terms and has diligently built up a national profile Nikki Haley has kept busy..
WorldNews
Who's WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutinyLONDON: The World Health Organization (WHO) is back in the spotlight over its performance in the global fight against the new coronavirus after US President..
WorldNews
