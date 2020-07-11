World Population Day: 'No time to waste' in empowering women

Global  
 

World Population Day: 'No time to waste' in empowering womenThe COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, everywhere, “but it does not affect everyone equally”, the UN chief said in his message for World Population Day, on Sunday. “It is deepening existing inequalities and vulnerabilities, particularly for women and girls”, said Secretary-General António Guterres. “With many countries on lockdown and health systems struggling to cope, sexual and reproductive health services are being sidelined and gender-based violence is on the rise”. ...Click for original article...
News video: Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh

Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh 02:24

 On World Population Day 2020, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated his demand for Population Control Act in the country. "The rising population has become a challenge for us. If we want to stand with developed nations then we'll have to bring Population Control Act - a strict Act which will be...

World Population Day World Population Day world day

CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day [Video]

CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath launched 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on July 11. The scheme was launched on the occasion of World Population Day. The Chief Minister also started new block level labs for COVID-19 tests in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Transgender group in Chennai holds 'Avoid Fear: Corona Awareness Rally' [Video]

Transgender group in Chennai holds 'Avoid Fear: Corona Awareness Rally'

Members of the transgender community and Chennai Corporation volunteers held 'Avoid Fear: Corona Awareness Rally' in Chennai's Tondiarpet Nethaji Nagar market area on July 11. They held door-to-door campaign and spreading awareness. Southern state Tamil Nadu is among the worst affected states with 1,30,261 confirmed COVID cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
Delhi's all state university exams cancelled due to COVID crisis [Video]

Delhi's all state university exams cancelled due to COVID crisis

Due to COVID-19 crisis in National Capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on July 11 informed that all the state university exams have been cancelled. "Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of COVID-19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities," said Manish Sisodia.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

PM Modi chairs meeting to review India's COVID-19 preparedness

 The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the government.
DNA

António Guterres António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

India a 'good example' as solar auctions gain popularity amid Covid-19 pandemic: UN chief

 India is a "good example" as solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday,..
IndiaTimes

India a 'good example' as solar auctions gain popularity amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN chief

 United Nations, Jul 9 (PTI) India is a 'good example” as solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio..
WorldNews
UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya at 'unprecedented levels' [Video]

UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya at 'unprecedented levels'

Guterres told UNSC Libya's 'conflict has entered a new phase with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'

 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase "with foreign..
WorldNews

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

India to highlight localisation of Self Development Goals at UN virtual meet on Monday

 47 countries including India will be presenting their Voluntary National Reviews at the United Nations meet
DNA
Latin America: UN urges collaboration to prevent economic crisis [Video]

Latin America: UN urges collaboration to prevent economic crisis

UN warns that poverty across the region will rise by 7 percent, an increase equivalent to 45 million people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Nikki Haley positions herself to lead the post-Trump Republican party

 The ex-US ambassador to the UN is one of the few Trump officials to leave on good terms and has diligently built up a national profile Nikki Haley has kept busy..
WorldNews

Who's WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutiny

 LONDON: The World Health Organization (WHO) is back in the spotlight over its performance in the global fight against the new coronavirus after US President..
WorldNews

